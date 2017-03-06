BRIEF-Jason adjournment of hearing for bankruptcy applications against certain directors
* Bankruptcy applications against sim Choon Joo, Jason Sim Chon Ang, were heard by High Court Of Republic Of Singapore
March 7 Zivo Bioscience Inc
* Zivo Bioscience, Inc. Executes debt restructuring with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
* Zivo Bioscience Inc - restructured agreement extends maturity date to september 30, 2018
* Zivo Bioscience Inc - company has successfully negotiated and executed a restructured agreement with private equity firm Hep Investments, Llc
* Zivo Bioscience Inc - "restructuring removes nearly $8 million from short-term liabilities and positively affects balance sheet"
* Zivo Bioscience - existing financing instrument remains capped at $17.5 million, leaving co with ability to access additional $4.5 million in short-term funding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* SAID ON THURSDAY THAT VOLUNTARY INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING OF SNIACE, CELLTECH AND VISCOCEL WAS CLASSIFIED "FORTUITOUS" BY THE INSOLVENCY ADMINISTRATION