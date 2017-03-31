UPDATE 5-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
March 31 Zoetis Inc:
* CEO Juan Ramón Alaix's 2016 total compensation was $9.5 million versus $8.7 million in 2015 Source text:(bit.ly/2nRVXcH) Further company coverage:
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Updates with latest BA statement)
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports on Saturday following a global IT system failure.