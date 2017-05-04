May 4 Zoetis Inc

* Zoetis announces first quarter 2017 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.53

* Q1 revenue $1.2 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.19 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zoetis inc - reaffirms full year 2017 revenue guidance of $5.100 - $5.225 billion and diluted eps of $2.08 - $2.20 on a reported basis

* Reaffirms fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share view $2.26 to $2.36

* Reaffirms fy 2017 earnings per share view $2.08 to $2.20

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Sees fy 2017 revenue $5.1 billion to $5.225 billion