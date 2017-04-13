MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - May 28
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 13 Zoetis Inc
* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals
* Deal for purchase price of US$6.72 per share
* Deal for approximately US$85 million in aggregate
* Board of directors of Nexvet has unanimously approved acquisition
* Under terms of proposed acquisition, Nexvet shareholders will receive us$6.72 in cash per ordinary share
* Cash consideration payable by Zoetis under terms of proposed acquisition will be funded by cash on hand Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, May 28 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 27 The mother of ride-hailing firm Uber's chief executive has died in a boating accident near Fresno, California on Friday, the Fresno County Sheriff's Office said on Saturday