April 13 Zoetis Inc

* Zoetis to acquire Nexvet Biopharma, an innovator in monoclonal antibody therapies for companion animals

* Deal for purchase price of US$6.72 per share

* Deal for approximately US$85 million in aggregate

* Board of directors of Nexvet has unanimously approved acquisition

* Under terms of proposed acquisition, Nexvet shareholders will receive us$6.72 in cash per ordinary share

* Cash consideration payable by Zoetis under terms of proposed acquisition will be funded by cash on hand