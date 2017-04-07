US STOCKS-Wall St flat as consumer stocks' gains offset by tech, financials
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
April 7 Zonte Metals Inc
* Zonte announces director resignation
* Zonte Metals Inc - announces resignation of Marshall Farris as a director of company effectively immediately Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Indexes down: Dow 0.09 pct, S&P 0.09 pct, Nasdaq 0.07 pct (Updates to open)
* Says its unit plans to spend $16.2 million to acquire rest of stake totalling 25 percent in U.S. firm Fuse Project LLC