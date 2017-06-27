UPDATE 5-Meal-kit maker Blue Apron goes public, demand underwhelms as Amazon looms
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
June 27 Zoo Digital Group Plc:
* FY pretax profit 500,000 USD versus -1.5 million USD loss year ago
* FY revenue rose 42 percent to 16.5 million usd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
* Stock scheduled to debut on NYSE on Thursday (Adds IPO pricing, Breakingviews link)
SAN FRANCISCO, June 28 Electric vehicle charging station maker ChargePoint Inc said on Wednesday it had secured $43 million in financing led by German engineering group Siemens AG, bringing to a close the U.S. company's latest funding round at $125 million.