March 9 Zoomermedia Ltd

* Zoomermedia Limited announces departure of CFO and appointment of new CFO

* Zoomermedia Ltd says departure of its chief financial officer, George Kempff for personal reasons

* Zoomermedia Ltd says David Vickers, currently Vice-President Finance for company, will be appointed chief financial officer effective March 10, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: