U.S. longer-dated bond net shorts lowest in two months -JPMorgan

NEW YORK, June 20 The margin of investors who are bearish on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries over those who are bullish narrowed to its tightest since mid-April, J.P. Morgan's latest Treasury client survey showed on Tuesday. Investors scaled back their bearish bond bets as the recent softening in inflation data has raised doubts whether the Federal Reserve would raise interest rates again by year-end after it raised them last week, analysts said. Short investors, or those wh