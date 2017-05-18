May 18 ZOOPLUS AG:

* POSITIVE SALES AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 3.4 MILLION EUR VERSUS 2.9 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PERCENT TO 257 MILLION EUR

* COMPANY CONFIRMS SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR