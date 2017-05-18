BRIEF-Tsinghuatongfang issues 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 bln yuan
* Says it issued 2017 2nd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.9 percent
May 18 ZOOPLUS AG:
* POSITIVE SALES AND EARNINGS DEVELOPMENT IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2017
* Q1 PRETAX PROFIT 3.4 MILLION EUR VERSUS 2.9 MILLION EUR YEAR AGO
* Q1 SALES ROSE 24 PERCENT TO 257 MILLION EUR
* COMPANY CONFIRMS SALES AND EARNINGS FORECAST FOR 2017 FINANCIAL YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
