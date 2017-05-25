BRIEF-MTBC announces $7.4 mln public offering
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
May 25 Zoe's Kitchen Inc
* Zoës kitchen announces first quarter 2017 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.01
* Q1 revenue $90.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $92.6 million
* Qtrly comparable restaurant sales decreased 3.3%.
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy total revenue between $314.0 million and $322.0 million
* Zoe's kitchen inc sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales of flat to negative 3.0%
* Fy2017 revenue view $324.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zoe's kitchen inc sees 2017 restaurant contribution margin between 18.3% and 19.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Medical Transcription Billing - intends to use net proceeds from offering, for repayment of debt, working capital and general corporate purposes
LONDON, June 23 A fire that engulfed a London tower block killing at least 79 people started in a Hotpoint fridge freezer, London police said on Friday.