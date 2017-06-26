US STOCKS- Wall St set to open lower as tech selloff bites
* Futures down: Dow 13 pts, S&P 1.5 pts, Nasdaq 21.50 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
June 26 Zosano Pharma Corp
* Zosano Pharma announces outcome of end of phase 2 meetings with FDA
* Zosano Pharma - Received confirmation, a single efficacy study, our recently completed Zotrip trial, is sufficient to support an NDA filing for M207
* Zosano Pharma - FDA concurred that development strategy, which conforms to relevant regulatory guidelines, appears adequate for registration of M207
* Zosano Pharma Corp- Initiating long-term safety study in Q3 of 2017
* Under Armour - on June 23, board approved amendments to bylaws to reflect fact roles of CEO, President will be held by separate individuals - SEC filing