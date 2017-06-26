June 26 Zosano Pharma Corp

* Zosano Pharma announces outcome of end of phase 2 meetings with FDA

* Zosano Pharma - Received confirmation, a single efficacy study, our recently completed Zotrip trial, is sufficient to support an NDA filing for M207

* Zosano Pharma - FDA concurred that development strategy, which conforms to relevant regulatory guidelines, appears adequate for registration of M207

* Zosano Pharma Corp- Initiating long-term safety study in Q3 of 2017