* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 12 Zosano Pharma Corp:
* Says presents additional data from Zotrip study
* Zosano pharma says 3.8 mg dose of of M207 achieved significance in secondary endpoints of pain freedom at 45 minutes and 1 hour
* Says 3.8 mg dose of M207 showed durability of effect on pain freedom at 24 and 48 hours
* Data demonstrated that the results were attained with no serious adverse events and a favorable tolerability profile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, June 22 Boeing said it had won 571 orders and commitments for jetliners at the Paris Airshow, upstaging European rival Airbus after the launch of a new model of its 737 MAX passenger jet.