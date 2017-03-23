UPDATE 6-BA cancels flights from London as global IT outage causes chaos
* BA latest to be hit by computer problems (Adds comment by BA's chief executive)
March 23 ZTE Corp
* intends to apply for authorisation to invest in value-protection derivatives against its foreign exchange risk exposure by hedging through dynamic coverage rate for amount not exceeding $3 billion for 2017
* "such limits may be applied on a revolving basis during effective period of authorisation."
* value-protection derivative investments will be conducted to reduce adverse impact arising from exchange rate fluctuations on company in 2017 Source text :(bit.ly/2nG3A6f) Further company coverage:
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said a power supply issue was to blame for a global computer system failure which sowed confusion and chaos at London's two biggest airports, with thousands of passengers queuing for hours and planes left stuck on runways.