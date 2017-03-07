March 7 ZTE Corp:

* ZTE Corporation reaches settlement with U.S. Authorities

* ZTE has agreed to a criminal and civil penalty of $892.36 million

* BIS to recommend ZTE be removed from entity list, conditioned on court approval of DOJ agreement, entry of plea, issuance of BIS’s settlement order

* Agreed to additional penalty of $300 million to BIS that will be suspended during 7-year term based on certain conditions