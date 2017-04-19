BRIEF-AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
April 19 ZTE Corp
* Says trading in A-shares to halt from April 20 pending announcement related to stock incentive plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2pB0jDC
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement
* Concerned shareholder of Espial Group provides update on shareholders' support for board changes