BRIEF-International Road Dynamics receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
* Receives final order approving proposed plan of arrangement with WI-LAN
April 24 ZTE Corp
* Says trading in A-shares to resume on April 25 after board approves stock incentive plan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oDk9fu
* AT&T announces IBEW-represented employees vote to ratify midwest wireline agreement