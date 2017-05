Feb 27 ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc:

* ZTO reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 unaudited financial results

* Q4 revenue RMB 3.191 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 3.15 billion

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue up 27.6 to 32.8 percent

* ZTO Express (Cayman) - qtrly basic and diluted earnings per american depositary share were RMB1.04 (us$0.15), compared to RMB1.09 in same period of 2015

* ZTO Express - parcel volume in Q4 of 2016 was 1,484 million, an increase of 44.2pct from 1,029 million in same period last year