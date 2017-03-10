BRIEF-Egypt's Naeem Holding board approves capital increase
* Board approves issued and paid-up capital increase to $218.6 million from $198.7 million through bonus share issue
March 10 Zug Estates Holding AG:
* FY net income excluding revaluation amounted to 24.0 million Swiss francs ($23.72 million), thus remaining on a par with prior-year figure
* Operating income of 61.2 million Swiss francs in 2016, representing a year-on-year decrease of 2.7%
* Anticipates that 2017 income from revaluation of investment properties (net) will be down on previous year, and that this will similarly impact net income
* Expecting a year-on-year increase in net income excluding income from revaluation
* To propose that payout be increased by 12.2% to 23.00 francs per series b registered share
DUBAI, May 28 Gulf stock markets may have a soft tone in thin trade on Sunday after global oil producers agreed after the close on Thursday to extend cuts in output by nine months to March 2018.