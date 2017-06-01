BRIEF-Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 mln unit private placement
* Geologix closes oversubscribed $1.2 million unit private placement and initiates exploration program at Tepal
June 1 Zumiez Inc
* Zumiez inc. Announces fiscal 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 loss per share $0.18
* Q1 same store sales rose 1.8 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q2 2017 sales $185 million to $189 million
* Zumiez inc - total net sales for four-week period ended may 27, 2017 increased 6.5% to $53.2 million, compared to $50.0 million for four-week period ended may 28, 2016
* Zumiez inc - total net sales for q1 ended april 29, 2017 (13 weeks) increased 4.7% to $181.2 million from $173.0 million
* Zumiez inc - sees net loss per diluted share of approximately $0.06 to $0.11 for three months ending july 29, 2017
* Zumiez inc - company currently intends to open approximately 19 new stores in fiscal 2017
* Zumiez inc - anticipated comparable sales increase in 1% to 3% range for q2 of fiscal 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
