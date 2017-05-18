May 18 Zurich Insurance Group Ag
* says subsidiary Farmers New World Life signed an agreement
with Reinsurance Group of America to reinsure a portion
of its closed U.S. annuity book, representing reserves of
roughly $2.3 billion
* "The transaction with Reinsurance Group of America is
another example of how the Group actively manages its capital
and sharpens its business profile. This transaction reduces risk
and continues the process of simplifying the group and releasing
capital from non core activities as communicated at the time of
our investor day in 2016," CFO George Quinn said in a statement
