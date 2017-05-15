BRIEF-Titan Medical Inc. Announces pricing of marketed offering of units
* Titan Medical Inc. Announces pricing of marketed offering of units
May 15 Zymeworks Inc
* Zymeworks reports first quarter 2017 financial results
* Revenues for Q1 ended March 31, 2017 were $0.2 million compared to $0.3 million for same period of 2016
* Net loss for three months ended March 31, 2017 was $15.9 million.
* Zymeworks expects that over next several years, research and development expenditures will increase
* Closed its previously-announced offering, issuing a total of $10 million of its equity units