BRIEF-Allergan announces launch of artificial tear refresh optive mega-3
* Allergan plc - announced launch of over-the-counter artificial tear refresh optive mega-3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 26 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals initiates ZYN001 phase 1 clinical program
* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - Study includes single rising dose and multiple rising dose evaluations for ZYN001
* Zynerba pharmaceuticals - phase 1 results will inform potential phase 2 studies in patients with fibromyalgia, neuropathic pain, planned to start in 2h17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Allergan plc - announced launch of over-the-counter artificial tear refresh optive mega-3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* New Gold provides rainy river development update; project schedule and cost remain in line with January 2017 plan