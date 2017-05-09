May 9 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals reports first quarter 2017 financial results and operational highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc - believes that current cash position of $77.5 million is sufficient to fund operations and capital requirements into 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: