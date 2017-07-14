FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a day ago
BRIEF-ZZ Capital International updates on acquisition of entire equity interest in Alerian
#PhilipMorrisFiles
#CompanyResults
#Wimbledon
#TopNews
#TheWiderImage
#Monsoon
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
China says Nobel laureate cremated and his wife is "free"
WORLD
China says Nobel laureate cremated and his wife is "free"
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Reuters Investigates
Inside Philip Morris’ campaign to subvert anti-smoking treaty
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
BOLLYWOOD
Movie Review: Jagga Jasoos 
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 14, 2017 / 12:31 PM / a day ago

BRIEF-ZZ Capital International updates on acquisition of entire equity interest in Alerian

1 Min Read

July 14 (Reuters) - ZZ Capital International Ltd:

* Acquisition of entire equity interest in Alerian

* Initial consideration for deal will comprise an initial cash consideration, expected to be approximately US$506 million

* ZZCI Index Partners Llc entered into unit purchase agreement with Gabriel Hammond, Daniel Hammond and Kenny Feng

* Total consideration payable by buyer under unit purchase agreement is not expected to exceed US$812 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.