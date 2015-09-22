(In Sept. 21 item, corrects amount in fourth bullet to $24.3
million from $24.8 million after Briggs & Stratton issued an
amended statement)
Sept 21 Briggs & Stratton Corp :
* On September 18, 2015, a jury verdict was returned in the
patent lawsuit filed by Exmark Manufacturing Company, Inc.
against Co's unit
* The jury found that Briggs & Stratton power products group's
current mower deck design does not infringe the Exmark patent
* Exmark alleged that two BSPPG mower deck designs infringed an
exmark mower deck patent
* Says the jury had previously found that the "infringement was
willful" and had awarded Exmark $24.3 million in damages
* As of June 28, 2015, the company had not accrued any
liability in its financial statements for this lawsuit
* Does not anticipate it will accrue any amounts in financial
statements for quarter ending September 27, 2015 related to
matter