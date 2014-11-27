Nov 27 Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd

* Says RRJ Capital's unit Chatsworth Asset Holding Ltd signs deal to invest 1.525 billion yuan (248.41 million US dollar) in unit Shanghai Bright Holstan Co for 45 percent stake

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/1239jE6

