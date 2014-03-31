SHANGHAI, March 31 Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd
said net profit rose 30.4 percent in 2013 on strong
demand for dairy products that was offset by higher costs due to
raw milk shortages in China which pushed up prices locally and
internationally.
China's number four dairy company, majority-owned by
state-owned conglomerate Bright Food Group Co Ltd, made a net
profit of 406.0 million yuan ($65.36 million) in the year ended
December, up from 311.3 million yuan profit in 2012, the company
said in a statement to the Shanghai stock exchange on Monday.
The profit lagged an estimate of 459.5 billion yuan from eight
analysts polled by Reuters.
Booming demand in China for dairy products such as milk and
milk powder has become a big driver for the global dairy
industry. Strong dairy demand has helped local rivals such as
China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd increase annual net profit
by 25 percent.
But a shortfall in domestic production and the high cost of
imports led to an 18.9 percent rise in Bright Dairy's operating
costs last year to 10.6 billion yuan.
"We faced negative factors such as quickly rising prices
both in China and abroad, a shortage of high quality milk supply
and intensifying market competition," Bright said.
At the same time, China's government is promoting
consolidation in the sector to improve regulation and quality
after a 2008 scandal where dairy products contaminated with
chemicals led to the deaths of at least six infants. The
government's stance should benefit larger dairies such as Bright
and Mengniu.
Bright, which held a 6.9 percent share of the country's
dairy market in 2013 according to research firm Euromonitor,
reported a fourth-quarter net profit of 98 million yuan,
according to Reuters calculations. That was up around 10 percent
from an 89 million yuan profit a year earlier.
The company's parent Bright Food Group has been making
acquisitions outside its home market as it looks to tap into
demand from Chinese consumers for globally sourced products,
often seen as being of higher quality than local equivalents.
The group's acquisitions include UK breakfast cereal company
Weetabix and Australian food supplier Manassen Foods. Bright
Food is also in talks to buy a stake in Israel's biggest food
maker Tnuva.
Shanghai-listed Bright's 2013 revenue rose 18.3 percent to
16.3 billion yuan, falling slightly short of estimates of 16.8
billion yuan.
The firm's shares were down 0.12 percent at end of trading
on Monday, before the 2013 earnings were disclosed, compared to
a 0.26 percent fall in the benchmark CSI 300 Index.
($1 = 6.2122 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell and Jane
Merriman)