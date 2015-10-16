WELLINGTON Oct 16 Shareholders of New Zealand's biggest meat co-operative Silver Fern Farms on Friday voted to allow China's state-owned Bright Food Group to take a half-share of the firm, giving China a foothold in a big meat market and a significant exporter.

The New Zealand sheep and beef exporter said last month that it would sell a 50 percent stake to food processor Shanghai Maling Aquarius, a unit of China's Bright , for NZ$261 million ($178 million) giving it funds to repay debt and helping to boost its exports to China.

The deal, expected to completed between March and June 2016, was supported by 80 percent of shareholders who voted, Silver Fern Farms said in a statement.

The farmer-owned co-operative controls about 27 percent of New Zealand's beef and sheepmeat export market but has been hurt by a slump in sheep meat prices and has struggled to make deep inroads into growing export markets.

Chinese companies have in recent years been attracted to New Zealand's agricultural sector as the Asian giant seeks sources of high-quality protein to feed its fast-growing middle class. However, some Chinese investors have hit roadblocks from locals opposed to foreign ownership of assets.

New Zealand is the world's biggest sheepmeat exporter and fifth-largest overseas supplier of beef, sending roughly one-third of its exports by value to China in the year to June.

Some farmer-shareholders had been against selling a stake of the co-operative to a Chinese company, with one shareholder telling New Zealand media this month that there was an alternative funding arrangement if shareholders turned down the Shanghai Maling partnership.

Silver Fern Farms said in a statement last week that the board had not been given any details of the alternative funding arrangement.

The deal must obtain approval from Chinese regulators and New Zealand's Overseas Investment Office (OIO), a body that supervises foreign bids for sensitive assets.

New Zealand's government last month unexpectedly blocked the $56 million purchase of a local farm by China's Shanghai Pengxin, which had been approved by the OIO, amid public concerns about foreign land ownership. ($1 = 1.4635 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield)