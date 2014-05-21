TEL AVIV May 22 China's Bright Food (Group) Co
Ltd has signed a deal to buy 56 percent of Tnuva
from private equity firm Apax and Partners in a deal
valuing Israel's largest food company at 8.6 billion shekels
($2.5 billion), Israeli news websites reported late on
Wednesday.
Bright Food has not yet reached an agreement with Israeli
investment company Mivtach Shamir Holdings Ltd, which
owns 21 percent of Tnuva, the Calcalist website said. A group of
kibbutzim, or cooperative farms, own the rest of Tnuva, a dairy
specialist.
Company officials could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Bright Food confirmed last September that it was in talks to
acquire control of Tnuva.
When Apax and Mivtach Shamir acquired control of Tnuva in
2008, the company was valued at $989 million.
($1 = 3.4928 Israeli Shekels)
(Reporting by Tova Cohen. Editing by Andre Grenon)