BRIEF-HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Centre Léon Bérard enter molecular profiling research agreement
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Centre Léon Bérard enter into molecular profiling research agreement
Sept 19 Brighter Publ AB
* Says the launch of Brighter One is postponed
* Says decided to improve design of lancet mechanism and lid on its first product "Brighter One"
* Says as a consequence, product launch will be postponed to March 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Centre Léon Bérard enter into molecular profiling research agreement
* Amag submits supplemental new drug application to FDA for makena (hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection) auto-injector for subcutaneous use