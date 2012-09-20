SHANGHAI, Sept 20 China's Bright Dairy & Food Co
Ltd has been ordered by the Shanghai government to
recall a cheese product for babies as it includes an additive
banned for years, a Shanghai government newspaper said on
Thursday.
This is Bright Dairy's second scandal in a fortnight after
it had to recall batches of sour milk last week. Its shares were
trading down 0.5 percent, and have lost 9 percent since the sour
milk recall.
China's milk industry is struggling to restore consumer
confidence after a series of scandals, the worst of which was in
2008 when milk and infant formula laced with the industrial
chemical melamine killed at least six children and made nearly
300,000 ill.
The Shanghai Daily said the dairy firm will face penalties
for changing its formula without authorisation and that all
supermarkets and convenience stores in the city have been told
to remove the cheese product from their shelves.
A spokesman for Bright Dairy and representatives for the
Shanghai government were not immediately available for comment.
The additive is not allowed for babies as it is a newly
extracted compound that may have unknown effects on infants, the
report added.
The paper quoted Bright Dairy as saying that the ingredient
was added before the ministry adopted new regulations in 2009
and that the product is not meant to be only for babies despite
the packaging. The company plans to put the product on the
market again in October with clearer labelling, the report said.
