BRIEF-Cabela's revises transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger
* Cabela's enters into revised transaction agreements in connection with Bass Pro Shops merger
SHANGHAI May 22 China's Bright Food Group Co Ltd said on Thursday it had signed a preliminary agreement to buy 56 percent of Tnuva, Israel's largest food company, from private equity firm Apax and Partners.
Bright Food spokesman did not disclose the size of the deal. (Reporting by David Lin and Kazunori Takada)
* Eldorado Resorts - entered into new credit agreement consisting of $1.45 billion term loan facility and a $300 million revolving credit facility Source text: (http://bit.ly/2oQ42z8) Further company coverage: