SHANGHAI, Sept 3 China's Bright Food (Group) Co
Ltd said on Tuesday it was holding talks with Tnuva,
Israel's biggest food manufacturer and distributor, about a
possible acquisition.
"This has really just got going, and the two sides are in
the process of talking and understanding one another," Bright
Food spokesman Pan Jianjun told Reuters.
British private equity firm Apax Partners holds a 56 percent
stake in dairy-focused Tnuva, and the potential deal could be
worth around 10 billion yuan ($1.63 billion), a Chinese paper
said.
Bright Food has acquired several foreign firms over the last
few years, including New Zealand's Synlait Milk Ltd,
Australia's Manassen Foods and France's Diva in a bid to expand
its global reach.
The Chinese firm also owns a 60 percent stake in British
cereal maker Weetabix Food, which it acquired for 1.2 billion
pounds in one of the biggest foreign purchases by a Chinese food
group.
Bright Food has said it expects its international sales to
account for 25 percent of revenue by 2015, up from 15 percent
now.
Bright Food Group has several listed subsidiaries including
Bright Dairy & Food Co Ltd and Shanghai Jinfeng Wine
Co Ltd.