By Liana B. Baker
| March 12
March 12 Charter Communications is in
talks to buy privately held cable company Bright House Networks
LLC, according to a source familiar with the matter.
Bright House, controlled by the Newhouse family, is worth
more than $10 billion, the source said. It has about 2.5 million
cable subscribers with its biggest market in Florida, where it
has a strong presence in Tampa and Orlando.
Charter shares soared $12.89 or 7 percent to $195.39 per
share on the news, which was first reported by Bloomberg.
A spokesman for Charter declined to comment, while Bright
House acknowledged the speculation in a statement on Thursday.
"While we have had conversations with many parties about
this transaction, we do not have an agreement with anyone
regarding future plans for Bright House," a company spokeswoman
said in the statement.
Bright House has an operating agreement in place with Time
Warner Cable Inc that allows it to share technology and
programming rates with the larger cable operator.
That agreement came into question when Comcast Corp
made an offer to buy Time Warner Cable last year. The
company has brought on a financial adviser to help it explore
its options, according to sources familiar with the matter.
Charter, along with its largest shareholder, Liberty Media
Corporation, has been public about its desire to
consolidate the industry. It made a bid for Time Warner Cable
last year before Comcast swooped in. That deal is still awaiting
approval by regulators.
The talks between Charter and Bright House could still fall
apart and may not result in a deal, the source added.
(Reporting by Liana B. Baker; Editing by Alan Crosby)