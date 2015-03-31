* Deal for $10.4 bln
* Charter set to become No. 2 cable operator
* Charter shares touch record high
By Devika Krishna Kumar and Abhirup Roy
March 31 John Malone-backed Charter
Communications Inc said it would buy Bright House
Networks in a $10.4 billion deal as it expands its cable network
after losing out to Comcast Corp in a fight for Time
Warner Cable Inc.
The U.S. cable TV industry has been rapidly consolidating in
recent years to counter the growing popularity of satellite TV
and Web-based entrants such as Netflix Inc.
Comcast's $45.2 billion offer for Time Warner Cable last
year highlighted the changing landscape of the industry. If
approved, the deal will cement Comcast's No. 1 position and
reshape the country's pay TV and broadband markets.
The Bright House deal will make Charter, in which
Malone-controlled Liberty Broadband Corp is the
biggest shareholder, the No. 2 U.S. cable TV provider.
With Charter looking to close its gap with Comcast, the deal
could be the first in a series of acquisitions.
Analysts have cited Mediacom, CableOne and Suddenlink as
potential targets for Charter.
"I think it is inevitable most of the rest of the cable
industry not owned by Comcast is sold to Charter," Pivotal
Research Group analyst Jeff Wlodarczak told Reuters.
Wlodarczak also said Charter could go after Time Warner
Cable if the Comcast deal fell through, the likelihood of which
was roughly 20 percent.
Charter's shares rose as much as 8.5 percent to a record
high of $199 on Tuesday.
The company said it would pay Advance Newhouse - the owner
of Bright House - $2 billion in cash and the rest in common and
convertible preferred units of a new partnership created for the
deal.
The deal will help Charter expand in Florida, a market where
Bright House has a strong presence. Charter's key markets
include Alabama, Georgia, Michigan and California.
Liberty Broadband said it would buy $700 million of newly
issued shares of Charter.
After the deal closes, Advance Newhouse would likely own
26.3 percent of Charter and Liberty Broadband's stake would slip
to 19.4 percent.
The deal is contingent on the expiration of Time Warner
Cable's "right of first offer" for Bright House, which has an
agreement for sharing programming rates with the larger cable
operator.
Goldman Sachs and LionTree Advisors are financial advisers
to Charter and UBS Investment Bank is adviser to Advance
Newhouse. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is the legal adviser to
Charter.
