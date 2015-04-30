April 30 Time Warner Cable Inc and
Charter Communications Inc separately held acquisition
talks with Bright House Networks, the Wall Street Journal
reported, citing sources.
The talks are preliminary, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/1IsAlab)
Comcast Corp abandoned its $45 billion offer for
Time Warner Cable last week.
Charter, which lost out on a bid for Time Warner Cable last
year, said in March it would buy Bright House.
The Charter deal for Bright House was contingent on the
expiration of Time Warner Cable's "right of first offer" for
Bright House.
Bright House declined to comment. Charter and Time Warner
were not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sriraj Kalluvila)