BRIEF-Zhejiang Qianjiang Motorcycle back to profit in 2016, to withdraw delisting risk warning
* Says it returns to net profit of 328.2 million yuan ($47.63 million) in 2016 versus net loss of 130.2 million yuan year ago
HONG KONG, July 16 Hong Kong-listed oil trader Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd said on Wednesday it expects its upstream business to be the key long-term growth driver for the group following its acquisition of oil blocks in China's Bohai Bay.
Chief financial officer Danny Tan was speaking at a media briefing on the company's strategy.
Brightoil, which is involved in oil trading and also owns tankers and storage facilities, announced in February that it had agreed to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp's stakes in two oil blocks in Bohai Bay off China's northeast coast for $1.08 billion in a major push into the upstream segment. (Reporting by Charlie Zhu; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Michael Urquhart)
April 26 Procter & Gamble Co, maker of Ariel detergent and Gillette razors, reported an 8.3 percent fall in third-quarter profit, hurt partly by a slowdown in consumer spending in the United States and a stronger dollar.