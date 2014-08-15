UPDATE 1-French prosecutors open Peugeot diesel-cheating probe
PARIS, April 24 French prosecutors have opened a formal investigation into suspected diesel emissions test-cheating by carmaker PSA Group, a court official said on Monday.
HONG KONG Aug 15 Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd is seeking to make another major upstream acquisition over the next 12 months and could issue new shares to finance the deal, Chief Executive Bruce Yung told Reuters on Friday.
He was speaking a week after Brightoil completed the $1.05 billion purchase of U.S. producer Anadarko Petroleum Corp's oilfield stakes in China.
Brightoil, which is involved in oil trading and also owns tankers and oil storage projects in mainland China, is already in talks with potential targets with oil and gas producing assets in China, Yung said.
CARACAS, April 24 General Motors' Venezuelan subsidiary has sent a message to almost 2,700 staff informing them that they are no longer employed by the company and had received severance pay in their bank accounts, according to two employees.