* Plans to hire trading desk of eight, three to join in August

* Aims to be key crude supplier to private Chinese refineries

* Building terminals, tankers to support trading activities

By Luke Pachymuthu and Judy Hua

SINGAPORE/BEIJING, June 29 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd will commence crude trading operations in the third quarter, aiming to become a key supplier to China, the world's second-largest oil consumer, industry sources said on Friday.

Brightoil, with a market capitalisation of $3 billion, is eyeing a slice of China's massive 5-million-barrels-per-day crude import market that is dominated by state-owned PetroChina Co Ltd , China Petroleum and Chemical Corp (Sinopec Corp) , China national Offshore Oil Corp (CNOOC Group) and Sinochem Group.

Its expansion into crude trading comes after the top bunker fuel supplier in China's Pearl River Delta extended its footprint globally by establishing trading units in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Rotterdam in the past two years.

The crude business would be supported by two upcoming storage terminals in China, which would have a total capacity similar to that of Asia oil hub Singapore, sources said.

The Zhoushan terminal has a storage capacity of 3.2 million cubic metres, while the facility in Dalian will have the potential to hold up to 7.7 million cubic metres of crude and fuel oil, according to the company's website.

"This is a massive facility; Brightoil will have the ability to buy crude at low prices, store it and then sell it when the market runs up," said a Singapore-based trader, adding that the trading strategy would mirror that of Hin Leong.

Brightoil has said it will also double its fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCC) to 10 vessels by the first half of 2013.

REALISING AMBITIONS

The expansion demonstrates the aspirations of Brightoil Chairman Raymond Sit - a member of political advisory body the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference and who enjoys warm ties with top officials in Beijing - to turn the company into a global energy conglomerate.

"His ambitions are clear, he wants to dominate the secondary market in China. Of course he won't be competing with the big guns, but he sees opportunity in cornering the medium and smaller refiners," a Singapore-based crude trader said.

Brightoil declined to comment on the move.

But the road ahead could be tough as private entities have previously tried and failed to enter the market, which is dominated by powerful state oil giants.

To supply crude to China, Brightoil will need to obtain an import licence, a yearly quota and have ready customers among state refineries.

"Isn't that what Gunvor, Strong, Arcadia, Trafigura, Glencore and Kangqi have all tried?" a second trader said with regard to Brightoil's strategy. "It's easier said than done, given Beijing is trying to get rid of all refineries smaller than 60,000 barrels per day (bpd)."

CRUDE TRADING TEAM

The company has so far hired at least three traders for the trading desk, expected to comprise six traders supported by two operations staff, the sources said, adding that Brightoil also planned to expand its risk management team.

Three traders - former Royal Dutch Shell Plc trader Kevin Du, ex-Unipec trader Adrian Li Shiyong and derivatives trader Tham Mun Yang from Glencore International Plc - could start in August, the sources said.

The traders could not be reached for comment.

Brightoil may be hoping to open doors to supply Asia's largest refiner Sinopec by hiring two former traders from the company's trading arm Unipec, industry sources said.

Du is the most senior and was previously with Unipec for more than 10 years. He had been at Shell International Eastern Trading Co for five years and was heading the Asia-Pacific crude team in Singapore before he left in June, the sources said.

Li was with Unipec for close to nine years with the last three spent in Hong Kong trading Middle Eastern and Russian crude, the sources said. (Additional reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Chris Lewis)