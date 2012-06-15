By Luke Pachymuthu
| SINGAPORE, June 15
SINGAPORE, June 15 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil
Petroleum's Vince Matassa, who oversaw operations and
logistics for the company's trading business in the United
States and the Caribbean, has resigned, the company said on
Friday.
Brightoil, the top bunker fuel supplier in China's Pearl
River Delta, has raced ahead with global development plans over
the past two years, expanding its marine fuels business in Hong
Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Rotterdam.
Matassa, who was based in Houston, had been with the company
since August 2010. He was formerly with BP Plc in London,
Chicago and Houston, where he traded everything from power to
natural gas, according to his profile on the professional social
networking site LinkedIn.
On his profile, Matassa lists himself as the president and
managing director of Brightoil in the United States.
Matassa was among a team of BP staffers who jumped ship in
2010 to join Brightoil as the oil major was grappling with the
fallout of the U.S. Gulf Coast Macondo oil spill.
He joined Brightoil as part of chairman Raymond Sit's plans
to turn the trading company into a global energy conglomerate.
Brightoil did not say why Matassa resigned. Matassa was not
immediately available to comment.
John Foo, managing director of the company's Asia
operations, will head the U.S. operations until a replacement is
found, the company said.
"Going forward, Brightoil will continue to focus on
strengthening its presence in the U.S. marketplace," the company
said, responding to an e-mail seeking comment.
Brightoil has a market capitalisation of $3 billion, and its
operations include bunkering, oil storage, marine transportation
and its upstream businesses. During its global expansion over
the last couple of years, it has bought assets such as tankers,
companies and office space and beefed up staffing.
In January 2011, Brightoil signed a $4 billion strategic
cooperation agreement with China Development Bank to finance
its expansion.
But some analysts worry the expansion may have come too
quickly. They point to the company's end-April statement, which
said "the Group's net profit for the year ending 30 June 2012 is
presently expected to decrease significantly compared to the
year ended 30 June 2011."
Reasons listed in the statement for this warning include a
"loss on fair value change of derivative financial instruments"
besides "rising operating costs" and a "drop in profit margins
for supply and bunkering business."
This was a concern for investors because in early February
the company issued a profit alert, analysts said.
"I think right now people feel a bit uncomfortable about
their hedging strategies," said a Hong Kong-based analyst, who
declined to be named.
(Reporting by Luke Pachymuthu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)