SINGAPORE, March 19 Brightoil Petroleum
has hired a new head of fuel oil trading in Singapore,
three months after veteren trader Edmund Lau left the position,
sources closed to the matter said on Tuesday.
Former FAL Oil and Koch fuel oil trader Ong Eng Hian will
join the Hong Kong-listed company in April, the sources said.
The company did not immediately respond to an email seeking
comment on the matter.
Brightoil is the third-largest marine fuel supplier by
volume in Singapore, which is the largest bunkering port in the
world.
In the second half of 2012, the company suffered a 35
percent drop in revenue and gross profit from a year earlier,
with sales of petroleum products dropping 27 percent.
Brightoil was hit by seven senior staff departures in the
same six-month period.
