HONG KONG Jan 16 Hong Kong-listed oil trader and shipping firm Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd warned on Wednesday that it expected to post a loss in the second half of 2012 due to depressed shipping market conditions and a narrowing of margins on bunker fuel.

Brightoil, one of Singapore's top traders of fuel oil, also said based on the unaudited six-month accounts, the firm and subsidiaries had breached one of the financial covenants contained in certain loan facilities.

This might trigger cross-default provisions in other facilities, it said in a statement.

"The group is in the process of applying for relevant waivers from the lenders," the company said.

The oil trader and shipping firm has been hit by a high turnover in key staff with seven senior departures in the past six months. [ID:nL4N09T237}

For company statement please read here (Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Greg Mahlich)