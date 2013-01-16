HONG KONG Jan 16 Hong Kong-listed oil trader
and shipping firm Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd
warned on Wednesday that it expected to post a loss in the
second half of 2012 due to depressed shipping market conditions
and a narrowing of margins on bunker fuel.
Brightoil, one of Singapore's top traders of fuel oil, also
said based on the unaudited six-month accounts, the firm and
subsidiaries had breached one of the financial covenants
contained in certain loan facilities.
This might trigger cross-default provisions in other
facilities, it said in a statement.
"The group is in the process of applying for relevant
waivers from the lenders," the company said.
The oil trader and shipping firm has been hit by a high
turnover in key staff with seven senior departures in the past
six months. [ID:nL4N09T237}
For company statement please read here
(Reporting by Alison Leung; Editing by Greg Mahlich)