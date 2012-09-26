(Corrects spelling of executive's name in first paragraph)

SINGAPORE, Sept 25 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd will not close its Houston office, Danny Tan, executive director and chief financial officer, told reporters in an earnings briefing on Tuesday.

The Houston office will function as a regional office for trading and upstream acquisition, he said.

Uncertainty surrounded Brightoil's U.S. plans after Vince Matassa, who oversaw operations and logistics for the company's trading business in the United States and the Caribbean, resigned in June.