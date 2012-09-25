HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil
Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd will hire about 10 crude oil
traders in Singapore and the United States, Denny Tan, executive
director and chief financial officer, told reporters in an
earnings briefing on Tuesday.
The company, which reported a 76 percent fall in net profit
for fiscal year ended June 2012, sees need to slow down trading
expansion in Geneva due to euro zone economic woes, Tan said.
Brightoil currently has more than 150 people in its bunker
trading team, including traders, operators, analysts and mid-
and back-office staff, Tan added.
