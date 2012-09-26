(Corrects spelling of executive's name in first paragraph)

HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd will hire about 10 crude oil traders in Singapore and the United States, Danny Tan, executive director and chief financial officer, told reporters in an earnings briefing on Tuesday.

The company, which reported a 76 percent fall in net profit for the fiscal year ended June 2012, sees a need to slow down trading expansion in Geneva due to euro zone economic woes, Tan said.

Brightoil currently has more than 150 people in its bunker trading team, including traders, operators, analysts and mid- and back-office staff, Tan added. (Reporting By Charlie Zhu, Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Himani Sarkar) (Manash.Goswami@thomsonreuters.com)