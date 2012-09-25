* To hire about 10 traders in Singapore, U.S.
* Will not shut Houston office
* Net profit down 76 pct for fiscal year ended June
(Adds quotes, details)
HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil
Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd will hire about 10 traders in
Singapore and the United States to start physical trading in
crude oil, a company executive said.
Commencing crude trading is part of the company's plan to
become a supplier to the world's top energy consumer China and
grab a slice of its massive 5 million barrel-per-day crude
import market.
"Moving into financial year 2013, we plan to strengthen our
crude oil team and start our crude oil trading business," Denny
Tan, executive director and chief financial officer, told
reporters in an earnings briefing on Tuesday.
Brightoil will add staff in Singapore before the United
States, he said, ruling out any plans to close down the
company's Houston office.
Uncertainty surrounded Brightoil's U.S. plans after Vince
Matassa, who oversaw operations and logistics for the company's
trading business in the United States and the Caribbean,
resigned in June.
The Houston office will function as a regional office for
trading and upstream acquisition, Tan said.
The company reported a 76 percent fall in net profit for
fiscal year ended June 2012. Company executives attributed the
fall to sharply higher cost of sales and services, which surged
to HK$69 billion ($8.90 billion) from HK$37 billion a year ago.
Brightoil's international trading and bunkering division
recorded a 46 percent increase in sales volume to 13 million
tonnes in the year ended June. But thin physical margins and
rising operating costs weighed on profits, the company said.
Brightoil currently has more than 150 people in its bunker
trading team in Singapore, Houston and Europe, including
traders, operators, analysts and mid- and back-office staff,
compared with just more than 30 people when the business was set
up two years ago, Tan added.
The company has already hired at least three traders for the
crude trading desk - former Royal Dutch Shell Plc
trader Kevin Du, ex-Unipec trader Adrian Li Shiyong and
derivatives trader Tham Mun Yang from Glencore International Plc
- who joined between August and
September.
The expansion into crude trading demonstrates the
aspirations of Brightoil Chairman Raymond Sit - who is believed
to enjoy warm ties with top officials in Beijing - to turn the
company into a global energy conglomerate.
($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)
(Reporting By Charlie Zhu, Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)
(charlie.zhu@thomsonreuters.com +852 2843 1649 Reuters
Messaging: charlie.zhu.reuters.com@reuters.net)