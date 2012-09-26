(Removes incorect reference in paragraph 14 to trader Tham Mun
HONG KONG, Sept 25 Hong Kong-listed Brightoil
Petroleum (Holdings) Ltd will hire about 10 traders in
Singapore and the United States to start physical crude oil
trading, a company executive said on Tuesday.
The move is part of its plan to become a supplier to the
world's top energy consumer China and grab a slice of its
massive 5 million barrel-per-day crude import market.
"Moving into financial year 2013, we plan to strengthen our
crude oil team and start our crude oil trading business," Danny
Tan, executive director and chief financial officer, told
reporters in an earnings briefing on Tuesday.
Brightoil - which also owns oil tankers and storage
facilities in China and overseas - will add staff in Singapore
before the United States, he said, ruling out any plans to close
down the company's Houston, Texas office.
Uncertainty surrounded Brightoil's U.S. plans after Vince
Matassa, who oversaw operations and logistics for the company's
trading business in the United States and the Caribbean,
resigned in June.
The Houston office will function as a regional office for
trading, providing market information to the overall company and
upstream acquisitions, Tan said.
"Our team is still there and our office is still in place,
and we look forward to adding new traders in the crude business
because the U.S. is a crude sourcing and supply place."
But Brightoil is delaying its plan to expand in Geneva for
one and a half years because of the need to control costs amid
the eurozone economic woes, Tan said.
It had been seeking to turn Geneva into the headquarters for
its European crude and fuel oil businesses, partly for tax
purpose, he said. Before doing that, it needed to buy a property
or enter a long-term property lease there.
"For Geneva itself, because of the economic slowdown so we
do see a need for us to slow down our expansion plan in order to
contain or minimize our costs for the time being," he said,
adding Brightoil would move its two oil traders in Rotterdam to
Geneva once the headquarter was set up.
The company reported a 76 percent fall in net profit for
fiscal year ended June 2012. Company executives attributed the
fall to sharply higher cost of sales and services, which surged
to HK$69 billion ($8.90 billion) from HK$37 billion a year ago.
Brightoil's international trading and bunkering division
recorded a 46 percent increase in sales volume to 13 million
tonnes in the year ended June. But thin physical margins and
rising operating costs weighed on profits, the company said.
Brightoil has more than 150 staff in its bunker oil trading
team in Singapore, Houston and Europe, including traders,
operators, analysts and mid- and back-office staff, compared
with around 30 when the business was set up two years ago, Tan
added.
The company has already hired at least three traders for the
crude trading desk, including former Royal Dutch Shell Plc
trader Kevin Du and ex-Unipec trader Adrian Li Shiyong,
who joined between August and September.
The expansion into crude trading demonstrates the
aspirations of Brightoil Chairman Raymond Sit - who is believed
to enjoy warm ties with top officials in Beijing - to turn the
company into a global energy conglomerate.
($1 = 7.7525 Hong Kong dollars)
