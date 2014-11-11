(Corrects Brightoil's Reuters Instrument Code in lead
paragraph)
By Chen Aizhu and Florence Tan
BEIJING/SINGAPORE Nov 11 Two senior trading
heads have left Brightoil Petroleum Holdings Ltd, and
the company has hired a former executive from China's state-run
Sinochem, marking a reshuffle at its Asia trading operations,
senior trading sources said.
Brightoil's Singapore head of crude oil and head of fuels
have left the firm, the sources said, while it has hired Wang
Wei, former head of trading of Sinochem's Singapore operations,
to be chief executive of Singapore oil trading, a new position.
Hongkong-listed Brightoil, which started as an independent
bunker fuel supplier in south China, has turned over personnel
in recent years at it has aggressively expanded its trading
portfolio.
The firm is moving to transform itself into an
upstream-focused company, operating onshore oil and gas fields
in northwestern Chinese region of Xinjiang and acquiring
oilfield stakes offshore China.
Brightoil last week said it would bid for Newfield Global, a
unit of U.S. firm Newfield Exploration that operates two
oil and gas blocks offshore China, just months after it bought
oilfield stakes from Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
Du Songhao, head of Brightoil's Singapore-based crude oil
trading, and Zhang Xincheng, head of products and
petrochemicals, have left the company, traders who know them
told Reuters.
It was not clear why they left the firm. The recent sudden
and deep falls in crude prices , which have lost
more than 20 percent since June, have caught some trading houses
off guard.
Du and Zhang both joined Brightoil in late 2012 from China's
Unipec, the trading vehicle of top Asian refiner Sinopec Corp
. When contacted by Reuters, both declined to comment.
Du confirmed the hiring of Wang. A Brightoil spokeswoman
declined to comment.
Brightoil, led by chairman Raymond Sit, known in the Chinese
trading community for his networking skills with Chinese
bureaucrats, expanded two years ago to trade crude oil, gas oil
and petrochemicals, beyond its main business marine bunker fuel.
The firm's previous big-brush hire was a near full team of
fuel oil traders from oil major BP in 2010. The whole
team left the company about two years later.
