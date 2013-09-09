Sept 9 Brightside Group PLC : * Markerstudy - has informed Brightside Group Plc that any offer would

likely be in the range of 20P-22P per share * Markerstudy - has requested an extension to the timetable of four weeks for

Brightside offer * Markerstudy - brightside's current trading pattern has been factor to

the delays in securing the required debt financing * Markerstudy - without deadline extension, will be restricted from announcing