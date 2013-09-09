BRIEF-Kruk to raise up to EUR 20 mln through bond issue
* Has resolved to issue up to 20,000 bonds with a nominal value of 1,000 euros ($1,063) per bond, maturing 60 months after the allotment date
Sept 9 Brightside Group PLC : * Markerstudy - has informed Brightside Group Plc that any offer would
likely be in the range of 20P-22P per share * Markerstudy - has requested an extension to the timetable of four weeks for
Brightside offer * Markerstudy - brightside's current trading pattern has been factor to
the delays in securing the required debt financing * Markerstudy - without deadline extension, will be restricted from announcing
MILAN, April 13 Italian former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi finalised his troubled sale of soccer club AC Milan to a Chinese-led consortium on Thursday, a 740 million euro ($788 million) deal that tightens China's grip on the game in Italy.