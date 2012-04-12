April 11 U.S. solar power plant developer
BrightSource Energy Inc said late on Wednesday it is withdrawing
its initial public offering, citing adverse market conditions.
BrightSource, which was seeking to raise up to $182.5
million through an IPO, said it intends to withdraw its
registration statement that was filed with the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission (SEC).
The company had planned to issue 6.9 million shares plus up
to 1.35 million shares to its underwriters at a price between
$21 to $23 per share.
"While we received significant interest from potential
investors, the continued market and economic volatility are not
optimal conditions for an IPO," Chief Executive John Woolard
said in a statement. Woolard added that the company is in a
strong financial position.
The company is building a 392 megawatt plant in California's
Mohave Desert that will use solar thermal power rather than
photovoltaic panels that turn sunlight directly into
electricity.
Last year, BrightSource won a $1.6 billion loan guarantee
from the U.S. Department of Energy to help reduce the financing
costs of the project.
The project has also been backed by Google, which
invested $168 million, and power producer NRG Energy,
which may invest up to $300 million.